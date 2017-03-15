Sen. Warren seeking more info on Trump executive order

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is asking President Donald Trump to clarify an executive order that she said appears to reverse a policy allowing relatives of service members in the country illegally to apply for permanent resident status.

The Massachusetts Democrat sent letters to Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday raising concerns about the executive order and Department of Homeland Security guidance that she said appeared to change the policy.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, also signed the letter.

The senators said making members of the armed forces on active duty worry about whether their spouse, child, or parent will be deported or denied entry into the U.S. will make it harder for them to do their jobs.

Both are members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

