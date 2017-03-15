Prosecutors want to tell jury Aaron Hernandez spoke about anger

Hernandez's lawyers asked the judge to deny the request

FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke in Boston. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Hernandez. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez have asked a judge to allow them to tell the jury he told a witness he was “very angry all the time.”

In a motion released Wednesday, prosecutors say Hernandez made the statement to a woman who wrote to him in prison in 2015.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot two men in 2012 after one of them bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink. They argue the statement should be admissible to show his state of mind “to explain his anger over a spilled drink.”

Hernandez’s lawyers asked the judge to deny the request. They argue the statement refers to his general state of mind years after the killings.

The judge hasn’t ruled.

