Promotion Producer/Editor (#504)

WWLP-22News, the dominant news station in western Massachusetts, has an opening for a full-time promotion producer/editor. Applicant must be a highly creative person able to write, produce, shoot and edit quality, on-brand promos, PSAs and social postings. Candidate must be a highly motivated self-starter capable of managing projects independently, yet able to conform to the team spirit of the department. The ability to edit on a non-linear platform is a must.

HOURS: 8AM-4:30PM

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: A college degree in communications or journalism is preferred. TV Production/Editing experience required.

APPLY ONLINE: http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

Telephone: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.