Promotion Producer/Editor (#504)

By Published:
One Broadcast Center Chicopee, Ma 01013 (413) 377-2200

WWLP-22News, the dominant news station in western Massachusetts, has an opening for a full-time promotion producer/editor.  Applicant must be a highly creative person able to write, produce, shoot and edit quality, on-brand promos, PSAs and social postings.  Candidate must be a highly motivated self-starter capable of managing projects independently, yet able to conform to the team spirit of the department.  The ability to edit on a non-linear platform is a must.

HOURS: 8AM-4:30PM

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED:  A college degree in communications or journalism is preferred.  TV Production/Editing experience required.

APPLY ONLINE:  http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

Telephone: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

