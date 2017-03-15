Police warning of a scheme disguised as a work-from-home job

Never wire money to a stranger

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in South Hadley are warning of a work-from-home scheme targeting online job applicants.

According to South Hadley police, the scheme involves criminals sending job applicants a money order or a check for performing a work-from-home job. Police say the criminal will then promise the applicant they can keep their earned portion, but must wire the remaining amount back to them.

“Do NOT send any money,” South Hadley police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police are encouraging anyone who receives a money order or check to make sure it is real before it’s deposited into an account. If you deposit a counterfeit money order or check into your account, you could be liable to pay the full amount.

Police said criminals involved in this type of scheme will rush you to send them money back immediately, since they know it takes time for the bank to process the check before finding out it’s fake.

To verify if a postal money order is authentic, you can call the Money Order Verification System at 1-866-459-7822.

