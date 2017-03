Pain doctor expected to plead guilty to health care fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A pain management doctor who federal prosecutors say prescribed opioids to drug abusers is due in court for a change-of-plea hearing.

Dr. Fathalla Mashali ran four pain clinics in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

He was expected to plead guilty earlier this month to 44 counts of health care fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering. But when he failed to admit personal responsibility, a judge refused to accept his guilty plea. Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Boston.

Prosecutors say Mashali ran a pill mill where he would often see more than 100 patients in one day.

His lawyers say he suffers from severe bipolar disorder.