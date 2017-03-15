Northeast digs out

(NBC News) Cleanup is underway across the Northeast after a late winter storm dumped up to 30 inches of snow on parts of the region.

70 million people from Washington, D.C. to Maine were buried under snow and ice.

“Yesterday, I couldn’t believe how much snow fell in such a short time. That was just amazing,” said Kevin Marshall of Torrington, Connecticut.

The storm brought the entire region to a standstill, with hurricane force wind gusts, heavy snow and in some places, ice on top of it all.

While cities like Boston and New York avoided the biggest blast, some parts of upstate New York got more than three feet of snow.

At least four deaths have been blamed on the storm.

More: http://nbcnews.to/2h5zdjd