Missing woman’s car found in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A car belonging to a missing woman from Berkshire County was found in Easthampton more than a week ago.

On Wednesday, Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that the dark green 2011 Volkswagen Jetta belonging to Joanne Ringer was found in Easthampton on March 6.

The 39 year-old Clarksburg resident disappeared four days earlier. According to the Commonwealth Fusion Center, it was believed that Ringer could have been en route to Easthampton at the time of her disappearance.

Ringer is 5’7” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, though she could be wearing colored contact lenses. Her hair is described as being brown with purple highlights. She has an assortment of tattoos, including a full-length tattoo on her right arm- with a female image from her elbow to wrist. She also has multiple facial and torso piercings.

If you have been in contact with Joanne Ringer, or know where she might be, you are urged to call State Police in Cheshire at (413) 743-7400, or state troopers assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office at (413) 499-1112.