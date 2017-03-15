MGM Springfield president confident casino can compete with a potential third Connecticut casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is preparing for potentially more competition to the south, if a new casino is approved for East Windsor, Connecticut, just six miles from the Massachusetts state line.

Fitch Ratings found a third MGM Springfield’s revenue will be from people in the Hartford area. That would mean they would have to pass the East Windsor casino (if approved) to get to Springfield.

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods want to collectively build the casino in East Windsor to take that business away from Springfield and keep it between their tribes, and for the state of Connecticut.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis told 22News he’s confident that the MGM name, and the resort-style casino’s unique design in blending into the city, will keep it competitive with Connecticut. He said, “Really a big part of it is Springfield. It’s the downtown, it’s MassMutual Center, it’s sort of the walkability and the urban setting so I think all of those combined will make for a really interesting resort and something people are going to want to come and see.” While casinos like Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun resemble most other casinos in their traditional style, MGM Springfield will be different. The focus is on keeping it a pedestrian destination. That means offering access to the resort at the street level and through the casino. It also means entertainment acts and showcasing what the city already offers.

Mathis said to stay competitive, they’ll be keeping secret a bit longer what restaurants and interior designs we will see when MGM opens in September of 2018.