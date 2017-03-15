March nor’easter one of the biggest snow storms ever recorded at Westover

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- While it wasn’t officially a blizzard, our March nor’easter was a record breaking snow storm.

According to Tracey Ress, Weather Station Manager at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, the snowfall total measured 21.7″ for the Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 snow storm.

This snowfall total makes this storm the SECOND biggest snow storm since snowfall measurements were first recorded at Westover in 1945, which is where our lower Pioneer Valley climate records are kept

Snowfall measurements are taken more scientifically at Westover than how most people measure snow. They use a white wooden board known as a “snow board” placed away from buildings and trees so as to reduce error. They measure the snow on the snow board every 6 hours and then wipe the board clear after each measurement. At the end of the storm they add up each of their measurements to get the snowfall storm total. This is the best method recognized by the National Weather Service.

According to our records combined with the records at Westover A.R.B. Here are the TOP 5 snow storms:

22″: February 28th-March 1st, 1949 21.7″: March 14th, 2017 20″: February 8th-9th, 2013 20″: February 15th-16th, 1958 (Tied for 3rd) 19.4″: February 5th, 2001

Other records were broken with this year’s March Nor’Easter:

Daily record snowfall for March 14th. Previous record was 8.3″ in 1961

Maximum daily snowfall in March (midnight-midnight). Previous record 12.2″ on March 7th, 1967

Maximum daily precip (liquid) for March 14th. The snow was equivalent to 2.91″ of liquid. Previous record was 1.22″