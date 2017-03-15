Man died after being hit by a plow in East Hartford

Cailyn Blonstein, WTNH
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford Police are investigating a deadly plow versus pedestrian accident on Tuesday.

Officials say an 82-year-old man was hit by a plow at the Willow Arms Apartments on 446 Main Street in East Hartford.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the plow truck involved belonged to a private contractor.

Police say the plow operator is distraught about the incident and is fully cooperating.

The East Hartford Police Department‘s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident, but police say it appears to be accidental.

The man’s identity has not been released.

