Investigation ongoing into crash that killed Longmeadow DPW employee

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow Department of Public Works employee was killed Tuesday when his truck collided with an Amtrak train.

An officer arrived to the site of the crash early Wednesday morning and said the investigation would continue shortly. They’re expected to release new information Wednesday.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News the DPW employee was plowing snow near the tracks by Birnie Road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon when his truck collided with an Amtrak train. Tracks in the area of the accident don’t have any gate arms, lights, or traffic signals that would warn drivers on Birnie Road when an oncoming train is coming.

The Amtrak train was plowing the tracks at the time of the crash. Amtrak spokesperson Christina Leeds said there were no passengers on the train at the time of the crash, and that no Amtrak employees were hurt.

Leeds also said one of their plow trains struck a vehicle about five miles from the train station in Springfield.

The DPW employee who was killed has not been identified, but police did confirm that it was a man.

22News put in a call to the Longmeadow Police Department early Wednesday morning, and will bring you more information as it becomes available on air and online here at WWLP.com.