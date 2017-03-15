How do they make the color green?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) With St. Patrick’s Day drawing near, you’ll see a lot of green, but how is the color made? Dean Nimmer from DeanNimmer.com shared more about the history of green.

About the Artist:

Emeritus Professor, Dean Nimmer, is the former Chair of the Painting, Printmaking programs at Mass College of Art, where he taught from 1970 to 2004. He has exhibited his art in over 200 solo and group exhibitions across the US and in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Dean’s artworks are in numerous public and private collections including the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, DeCordova Art Museum, Smith College Art Museum and the Boston and New York Public Libraries.

He is the author of the newly published book, Creating Abstract Art, Ideas and Inspiration for Passionate Art-making, which has a 5-star rating and continues to be one of the best selling art books in the country. In addition, Dean’s first successful book, Art from Intuition, (Watson-Guptill 2008), is currently in its 6th printing.

Dean was selected as the 2015, “Community Teacher of the Year” by the Massachusetts Art Education Association as well as winning the 2011 “Distinguished Alumnus Award” from the University of Wisconsin and the 2010, “Distinguished Teaching of Art Award”, given by the 16,000-member College Art Association.

In a quote from his new book Dean says, “Really the only thing you can do wrong in art, is not make art.”