Greenfield City Council decides not to vote on zoning ban

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It looks like there aren’t going to be any new businesses opening up on the French King Highway; at least for now.

Certain businesses, like fast food chains and gas stations, are prohibited from opening on the highway because of a zoning ban passed in 1989.

Two months ago, the Greenfield City Council was supposed to vote on lifting the ban. They tabled it, and Wednesday night they voted to leave it on the table.

The deadline to vote is in April, and with no vote on Wednesday, and no meeting by then, the City Council President said it probably isn’t going to happen.