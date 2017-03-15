Constantine Official Trailer

(CW) – Now’s your chance to watch Constantine for free on the CW Seed!

Based on the wildly popular comic book series “Hellblazer” from DC Comics, seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine (Matt Ryan, “Criminal Minds”) is armed with a ferocious knowledge of the dark arts and a wickedly naughty wit. He fights the good fight – or at least he did. With his soul already damned to hell, he’s decided to abandon his campaign against evil until a series of events thrusts him back into the fray, and he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line‎, Constantine will use his skills to travel the country, find the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows… maybe there’s hope for him and his soul after all.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with The CW Online:

Visit The CW WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/home

Like The CW on FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/thecw

Follow The CW on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/thecw

Follow The CW on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecw

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/