Commercial binoculars stolen from Route 2 scenic lookout

FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – State troopers are looking into a bizarre theft out of Berkshire County. According to State Police Media Relations, two commercial binocular units have been stolen from the Eastern Summit scenic lookout off Route 2 in the town of Florida.

The binoculars, which offer tourists a chance to get a closer look at the scenery for a small fee, were cut from their platform sometime between February 27 and March 7.

Manufactured by Tower Optical, the units are made of bronze and cast iron. They weigh about 305 pounds each, and State Police say that few of them were manufactured, so they are considered to be collectibles.

If you have any information on where these binoculars may be, or who took them, call State Police in Cheshire at (413) 743-4700.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.