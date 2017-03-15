Cars were buried under snow in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What a difference a day made in the Town of West Springfield. If you were watching 22News Tuesday night, you saw video of cars buried by the snow on Sprague Street.

The owners of those cars had a lot of digging to do. 22News went back to Sprague Street Wednesday night, and found almost all of the cars had been dug out, except for one car still buried by the snow.

If you still haven’t cleaned off your car, remember it’s not just dangerous, but it’s illegal to drive with snow on top of your car.