Cancellations, delays continue at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Passengers with flight reservations out of Bradley International Airport Wednesday are encouraged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

According to Bradley International Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic, about 40 percent of departures and 17 percent of arrivals have been canceled as snowstorm clean up continues.

Several flights are also delayed, but Sisic said they’re expecting to get back on schedule later in the day.

If you are planning to fly out of Bradley Wednesday, be sure to call your airline to check the status of your flight and inquire about rebooking options.

Most major airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees due to the snowstorm. Passengers will be able to reschedule their flights, and in some cases, get refunds.

Airline cancellation policies:

Twitter users can receive automated flight updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.