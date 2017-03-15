Aftermath of Tuesday’s snowstorm

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s snowstorm has pulled away from western Massachusetts after bringing more than a foot of snow to the area, and now it’s time to clean up.

Communities that received some of the highest snowfall totals include Granville with 21 inches, Huntington with 20 inches, Chicopee with 19 inches, as measured by the weather staff at Westover Air Reserve Base.

Residents in Westfield are waking up to 17 inches of snow on the ground, and as is the case for many students in western Massachusetts, there’s no school.

Plow crews were out working throughout the night to try and make sure roads were clear for anyone who does need to travel Wednesday. Many side streets still have some snow covering them, but main roads and highways are in better condition. There is no longer a speed restriction on the Mass Pike from New York to Boston, according to MassDOT.

#MAtraffic Update: I-90- speed limit, Tandem trailers and specially permitted vehicles restrictions have been lifted. Normal operation. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 15, 2017

MassDOT is reminding drivers to clear any snow from car roofs and headlights before driving for the sake of your safety and for the safety of drivers around you.

Winds could cause snow to blow back over the cleared roads Wednesday, so be sure to give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go.