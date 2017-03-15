A deal has been reached to save Boston’s iconic Citgo sign

It is particularly noticeable at night, when it lights up on the skyline

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2010 file photo, after a two-month repair, the 45-year-old Citgo sign has received 218,000 new LED lights and is lit for the first time during the seventh inning stretch of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. A building that hosts Boston’s iconic Citgo sign has been sold to a local developer known for being sensitive to history. Boston University announced Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 it had reached a deal with developer Related Beal to sell several properties, including the home of the 3,600-square-foot sign. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — A deal has been hammered out to save Boston’s iconic Citgo sign.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday that an agreement was reached between Citgo and the new owners of the building where the 3,600-square-foot sign is installed in Kenmore Square.

Walsh says he is “delighted that both sides were able to agree on terms that will allow the sign to stay where it is.”

A Citgo sign has been part of Boston’s skyline since 1940. The current sign dates to 1965, and is visible over the famed left field wall at nearby Fenway Park.

The sign is dominated by a large red triangle set against a white background over the company name spelled out in blue letters.

It is particularly noticeable at night, when it lights up on the skyline.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s