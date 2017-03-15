3 airmen killed in crash near New Mexico Air Force base

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – 22News’ sister station KRQE News 13 has learned that three airmen have been killed in that plane crash that caught fire during training at Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico.

Those airmen are part of a special operations squadron. They died following a crash during a training drill Tuesday night at around 6:50. The crash occurred approximately a quarter-mile east of Clovis Municipal Airport.

BREAKING: Downed aircraft at Clovis Municipal. A Cannon Air Force Base-assigned U-28A with three persons on board crashed during training — Cannon AFB (@CannonAFBnews) March 15, 2017

Their names have not been released. Neither have details about what led to that crash.

There is a news conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Colonel Ben Maitre released the following statement after the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our Air Commando family…Our sympathies are with the loved ones and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.” – Col. Ben Maitre

