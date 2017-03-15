2 western Mass. residents each won $1,000,000

BRAINTREE, MA (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Wednesday that two residents from the Pioneer Valley were $1,000,000 instant prize winners.

According to Christian Teja from the State Lottery, Paula Pelkey of Florence and Kevin Lunardini of Chicopee both won after playing $10 instant games.

Pelkey won her $1,000,000 prize after playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword”, which she bought at the Pride Station & Store on Union Street in Easthampton. Teja said she plans on using some of the money to renovate her home.

Lunardini won after playing the new “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” $10 instant ticket game, which went on sale on February 28th. Teja said Lunardini bought his ticket at Mike’s Variety on Dale Street in Chicopee, and plans on using the money to buy a house.

Teja said, “Pelkey and Lunardini chose the cash option on their prizes and received one-time payments of $650,000 (less tax withholdings).” The stores that sold the winning tickets each received $10,000 bonuses.