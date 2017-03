(NBC News) A major winter storm took aim on the Northeast Tuesday.

Bitter cold temperatures, high winds and blizzard conditions battered areas from Washington, D.C. to Maine.

Places like Albany, New York and Worcester, Massachusetts took the brunt of Mother Nature’s attack, while New York City saw much less precipitation than expected.

Still, the city will see about eight inches of snow, enough to keep residents off the streets and nomally packed sidewalks.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mIgyis