What does it take to have blizzard conditions?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts could experience blizzard conditions Tuesday during a snowstorm that is expected to more than a foot of snow to the region.

Wind gusts are also expected to be from 30 to 40 mph at times, making it likely there could be blizzard conditions.

In order to have an official blizzard, there has to be visibility less than a quarter mile, and wind gusts of 35 mph or more for at least three hours in a row.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and in Berkshire County until midnight Tuesday.

The last time western Massachusetts experienced blizzard conditions was February 8-9, 2013, during a storm that brought 19 inches of snow.

This week is also the anniversary of the 1993 Superstorm, when 15 inches of snow fell in western Massachusetts.