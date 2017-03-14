West Springfield snow conditions improving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Conditions in West Springfield have improved Tuesday evening from earlier in the day, but the snow is still coming down.

The roads in West Springfield are slick. Plows are out and 22News has seen multiple drive by, but the snow is coming down faster than they can clear it.

On Memorial Avenue, for the most part, drivers are staying off the road.

Plow crews have been working around the clock to also stay on top of the parking lost in the shopping center.

Now the challenge becomes trying to find a place to put all the snow.