UMass A.D. responds to lawsuit against Roe, Kellogg

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford says a private investigator could not find any truth to the allegations made in a recent lawsuit against former basketball players and staff.

In December, a woman sued former UMass star and current staff member Lou Roe, then head coach Derek Kellogg, assistant coach Shyrone Chatman and former strength coach Richard Hogans.

The woman, AyAnna Hickman accused Roe and Chatman of trapping her in a basketball office back in December 2013, so she wouldn’t talk about potential criminal incidents involving staff and team members.

Hickman was in a relationship with Roe at the time and pregnant with his baby, according to the civil lawsuit field in Springfield U.S. District Court in December 2016.

Hickman claims that during their relationship Roe told her “private information” about players using banned substances, domestic violence by certain staff members and covering up potential criminal complaints against players.

Bamford said that the school hired an private investigator and didn’t find any evidence of those allegations against players or the staff.

“This review found no evidence to support any of the allegations regarding the conduct of student-athletes or coaching staff,” said Bamford.

Bamford also said the NCAA has not indicated that any investigation is even being considered.

Hickman is seeking $75,000 in a civil lawsuit because she believes her civil rights were violated.

Bamford also stressed that when he fired head coach Derek Kellogg last week, it had nothing to do with this pending lawsuit.

“There is absolutely no connection between the decision to relieve men’s basketball head coach Derek Kellogg of his duties and the lawsuit or the allegations it contains,” said Bamford.

Hickman only accused Kellogg of trying to cover up the December 2013 incident in the office after it allegedly happened.

Below is the entire statement from UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford:

“In December 2016, UMass officials took prompt action when they learned, for the first time, of allegations concerning the December 2013 conduct of members of the men’s basketball coaching staff and student-athletes. At this time, UMass took appropriate measures including hiring an outside investigator to independently review the matter. This review found no evidence to support any of the allegations regarding the conduct of student-athletes or coaching staff. The NCAA has not notified UMass that these allegations constitute a violation of NCAA rules, and the NCAA has not indicated that any investigation is being considered. UMass is not aware of any evidence that any violation of NCAA regulations occurred.

Last week, UMass made a change in the leadership of its men’s basketball program. There is absolutely no connection between the decision to relieve men’s basketball head coach Derek Kellogg of his duties and the lawsuit or the allegations it contains.”