Tree fell on house in Holland

Image Courtesy: Holland Police Department

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts did not see the kind of widespread power outages and wind damage from Tuesday’s Nor’easter that coastal areas saw, but there were still some issues across the area.

According to Holland Police, a tree crashed down on a home on Overlook Road, near the Hamilton Reservoir.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

At one point, Tuesday afternoon, there were about 60,000 electric customers without power across the state, with the majority of those being in Greater Boston, the South Shore, and the North Shore, with more scattered outages in central and western Massachusetts.

Image Courtesy: Holland Police Department

