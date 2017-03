SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Dennis Leger said four people are homeless after a fire at their home on Wisteria Street.

Leger said firefighters responded to a fire at 57 Wisteria Street and found a basement fire that spread up the walls in to the kitchen, causing $40,000 in damage.

The four residents of the home escaped unharmed, but are now homeless, said Leger.

The Red Cross is assisting them.

Leger said the cause appears to be electrical in nature.

Click here to view on your mobile device.