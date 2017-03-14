Snowstorm impacting flights at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Snow removal operations have started at Bradley International Airport early Tuesday morning.

According to Bradley spokeswoman Alisa Sisic, the airport is still open but most airlines have cancelled their flight operations for Tuesday.

Delta and United have a limited flight schedule as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

If your flight was canceled or delayed, your best bet is to call your airline to try and re-book a trip or get a refund.

Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

Several of the major airlines including Delta, American Airlines, JetBlue, and United are waiving ticket fees and in some cases, are offering refunds.

Airline cancellation policies: