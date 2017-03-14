Snowstorm brings late-season boost for plow contractors

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many western Massachusetts residents may have seen Tuesday’s snowstorm as a pain, but some did not mind it. Winter storms provide a significant boost for snow plowing businesses, which have not had a lot of work this winter.

Today’s storm resulted in more than a foot of snow around Franklin County, which required snow plowing services to be put to work.

Out last snowstorm was on February 13, and some snow plow businesses were already looking ahead to the spring.

“We were getting ready for clean ups and we were getting ready to put the plows away, but you never know. It snowed in April last year,” said Kyle Snow, manager of Snow & Sons Landscaping.

Snow told 22News that they spend the most time plowing parking lots for businesses and residents’ driveways. They plan to have most of the snow cleared for them by Tuesday night, and do a final cleanup Wednesday morning.

Snow said this snowstorm will delay the start of their landscaping work for at least a couple more weeks.