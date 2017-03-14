Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Snow began falling in western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning and is expected to continue into the night.

Here is a look at snowfall totals around western Massachusetts as of 9:30 a.m.:

Wales: 4.5″

West Springfield: 4″

Southwick: 3.5″

Springfield: 3.3″

Belchertown: 3″

Northampton: 3″

Chicopee: 3″

Ware: 3″

Deerfield: 3″

Hampden: 2.8″

Granby: 2.6″

Amherst: 2.5″

Heath: 2.5″

Shelburne: 2.5″

Longmeadow: 2.”

South Hadley: 2″

Palmer: 2″

Williamsburg: 1.7″

Don’t forget to send your snowfall totals and photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com