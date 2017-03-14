Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

Snow began falling before 4:00 a.m. in some areas

James DePace of Monson via Report It

(WWLP) – Snow began falling in western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning and is expected to continue into the night.

Snow intensity increasing, could fall up to 4 inches per hour

Here is a look at snowfall totals around western Massachusetts as of 9:30 a.m.:

  • Wales: 4.5″
  • West Springfield: 4″
  • Southwick: 3.5″
  • Springfield: 3.3″
  • Belchertown: 3″
  • Northampton: 3″
  • Chicopee: 3″
  • Ware: 3″
  • Deerfield: 3″
  • Hampden: 2.8″
  • Granby: 2.6″
  • Amherst: 2.5″
  • Heath: 2.5″
  • Shelburne: 2.5″
  • Longmeadow: 2.”
  • South Hadley: 2″
  • Palmer: 2″
  • Williamsburg: 1.7″

