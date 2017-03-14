Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Snow began falling in western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning and is expected to continue into the night.
Snow intensity increasing, could fall up to 4 inches per hour
Here is a look at snowfall totals around western Massachusetts as of 9:30 a.m.:
- Wales: 4.5″
- West Springfield: 4″
- Southwick: 3.5″
- Springfield: 3.3″
- Belchertown: 3″
- Northampton: 3″
- Chicopee: 3″
- Ware: 3″
- Deerfield: 3″
- Hampden: 2.8″
- Granby: 2.6″
- Amherst: 2.5″
- Heath: 2.5″
- Shelburne: 2.5″
- Longmeadow: 2.”
- South Hadley: 2″
- Palmer: 2″
- Williamsburg: 1.7″
Don’t forget to send your snowfall totals and photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com
|More Information:
|– Local Forecast
|– Severe WX Text Alerts
|– Temperatures
|– Severe WX Email Alerts
|– Weather News
|– Live Area Webcams
|– Interactive Radar
|– Winter Safety Checklist