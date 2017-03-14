Snow has started, could fall up to 4 inches per hour

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Severe Weather Alert Day Tuesday as a major snowstorm is set to impact western Massachusetts during the day and into the night.

A Severe Weather Alert Day is the highest of our two-tiered Weather Alert Day System.

Warnings

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County. The Blizzard Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. It is in effect in Berkshire County from midnight Monday until midnight Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 5:00 a.m. Tuesday to 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, and for Berkshire County from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s what to expect:

Timing

Snow begins 4:00 a.m.- 6:00 a.m. from southwest to northeast

Heaviest snow: 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., 1-4” per hour snowfall rate

Snow showers Tuesday evening

Snow Ends: 10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Lingering flurries or a snow shower into Wednesday

Precipitation Type

All Snow

Snow will mostly be light/fluffy in the morning

Slightly stickier snow possible during the afternoon

Accumulation

More than a foot across all of western Massachusetts

14-20″ expected in eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties

18-24″ expected in Berkshire, western Hampden, western Hampshire, and western Franklin Counties

Impacts

Morning and evening commute will be significantly impacted

Within an hour or two of the snow beginning, the intensity will get heavy and road conditions will deteriorate quickly

Winds will gust 30-40 mph, and can reduce visibility on roads by causing blowing and drifting of snow

Wind gusts can also lead to power outages

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when an average snowfall of 6 inches or more is expected within a 12 hour period, or for 8 inches or more in a 24 hour period. Travel will be slow at best on well treated surfaces, and quite difficult on untreated surfaces. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.