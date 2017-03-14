Snowfall intensifying throughout region

Snowfall rate, winds picking up throughout area

By Published: Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Winds are picking up, and the snow is coming down at a much higher rate across western Massachusetts, hours into this major winter storm.

Several inches of snow has already fallen in some communities, with more snow expected through the afternoon as the storm continues to intensify.

In Northampton, plow crews are doing their best to keep up with the accumulating snow, but driving remains difficult, even on main roads. Schools are closed, a parking ban is in effect, and the PVTA is not running bus service Tuesday.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com throughout the day as we continue to track this major winter storm.

Storm Coverage

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s