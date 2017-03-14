Snowfall intensifying throughout region

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Winds are picking up, and the snow is coming down at a much higher rate across western Massachusetts, hours into this major winter storm.

Several inches of snow has already fallen in some communities, with more snow expected through the afternoon as the storm continues to intensify.

In Northampton, plow crews are doing their best to keep up with the accumulating snow, but driving remains difficult, even on main roads. Schools are closed, a parking ban is in effect, and the PVTA is not running bus service Tuesday.

