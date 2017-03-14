Snow conditions Tuesday evening on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Roads on I-91 are still covered in snow. Plows have been out all day trying to keep up with the snow, but around 5 p.m. it is slowly coming to an end.

The snow came down fast and at an intense speed Tuesday, leaving white out conditions behind at times.

If you have to head out on the roads Tuesday night, take it slow. Plows will continue to be out on the roads clearing them.

Plow drivers are continuing to ask drivers to not crowd the plow because they want to clear the roads safely.

As temperatures drop below 32 degrees, we could see some refreezing on the roadways. That means if you have to drive overnight, or early Wednesday morning, be careful of icy spots on the roads.