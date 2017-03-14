Shoveling paths in preparation for emergencies

(WWLP) – When you’re out there shoveling your sidewalk, don’t forget to shovel a path to your front door, to help the people who come to save your life.

If first responders don’t have easy access, it could take minutes to reach a someone suffering from a medical emergency, when seconds count.

Clearing that path isn’t just for your safety, but for the safety of first responders.

“What you’re doing is not just ensuring a timely response but you’re also ensuring not only a timely response but also the safety of the EMT’s, paramedics, and the firefighers, and all the first responders including the police,” said Springfield AMR Assistant Manager Mike Harrowfield.

Springfield AMR also wants to remind you to clear any fire hydrants around your home.