A man walks through a park in Baltimore, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, as a winter storm moves through the region. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

People walk through New York's Times Square during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Two men play golf with a tennis ball as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A pedestrian crosses East Broadway during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A couple walks in the street during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A man crosses South Broad Street in view of City Hall during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Wei Chun Lin, left, and his wife Mei Chen, center, both of Quincy, Mass., examine snow shovels, Monday, March 13, 2017, at a hardware store, in Quincy. Weather forecasters say a nor'easter moving toward Massachusetts could bring about two feet of snow and high winds to central parts of the state Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A grocery store is filled with shoppers stocking up on food and other supplies in Paramus, N.J., Monday, March 13, 2017. The Northeast is bracing for a blizzard expected to sweep the New York region with possibly the season's biggest snowstorm. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Chris Santos, of Boston, places a bag of ice-melting pellets into a cart, Monday, March 13, 2017, at a hardware store, in Quincy, Mass. Weather forecasters say a nor'easter moving toward Massachusetts could bring about two feet of snow and high winds to central parts of the state Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Airline passenger Carlos Sierra, of Honduras, checks the weather on his mobile phone as he waits to rebook his connection flight to Providence, R.I., at the American Airlines counter at Miami International Airport Monday, March 13, 2017, in Miami. U.S. airlines have canceled several thousand flights through Tuesday as a winter storm heads toward the Northeast. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan stands with State Highway Administration employees in front of a salt barn in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday, March, 13, 2017, as the state prepares for a powerful nor'easter in the forecast for the mid-Atlantic to parts of the Northeast. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

A snow plow passes a sign at a garden supply store along in Alexandria, Va., Monday, March 13, 2017, in preparation of an East Coast snow storm. The mid-Atlantic is preparing for a late-season storm that is expected to bring significant snowfall to much of the region. Crews are already pretreating roads around the region in anticipation of snow that's expected to start falling Monday evening.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Snowplows are mounted on sanitation trucks in anticipation of an impending storm Monday, March 13, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A powerful nor'easter could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of the Northeast, proving that winter is not done yet. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Sanitation department personnel prepare a sanitation truck with a plow and follow with wheel chains for snow removal Monday March 13, 2017, in New York. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch from late Monday night through Tuesday evening for New York City and parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut, while winter storm warnings and watches were issued for the remainder of the Northeast. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

