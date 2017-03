BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of the Mass Pike in Becket is closed due to an overturned milk tanker.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted that all lanes are temporarily closed on Route 90 Eastbound while the overturned milk tanker is being removed.

22News will update you when this portion of the road opens.

#MAtraffic Rte 90 EB at 20.4mm in #Becket all lanes closed temporarily for removal of overturned milk tanker. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2017