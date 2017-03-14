Near white-out conditions, difficult driving on WMass roads

By Published:

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Intensifying snowfall has meant increasingly bad driving conditions across western Massachusetts. In the 11:00 hour, the intensity of the snowfall increased dramatically, and the winds have picked up.

As a result, visibility is down substantially. Those who are on the roads are taking it very slowly, even on major highways. On the Massachusetts Turnpike, the roadway is completely snow-covered, with tire marks of previous cars not even visible.

Governor Charlie Baker says that Massachusetts drivers should stay off the roads if possible. If you do have to head out, you are urged to give the plow trucks plenty of space so that they can do their jobs safely.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com throughout the day as we continue to cover this major Nor’Easter.

More Information:
Local Forecast Severe WX Text Alerts
Temperatures Severe WX Email Alerts
Weather News WWLP 22News WX App
Interactive Radar Live Area Webcams
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar
Live Radar
Live Radar
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
National
National
Northeast
Northeast
Midwest
Midwest
Northwest
Northwest
Southeast
Southeast
Southwest
Southwest

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s