Near white-out conditions, difficult driving on WMass roads

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Intensifying snowfall has meant increasingly bad driving conditions across western Massachusetts. In the 11:00 hour, the intensity of the snowfall increased dramatically, and the winds have picked up.

As a result, visibility is down substantially. Those who are on the roads are taking it very slowly, even on major highways. On the Massachusetts Turnpike, the roadway is completely snow-covered, with tire marks of previous cars not even visible.

Governor Charlie Baker says that Massachusetts drivers should stay off the roads if possible. If you do have to head out, you are urged to give the plow trucks plenty of space so that they can do their jobs safely.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com throughout the day as we continue to cover this major Nor’Easter.

Interactive Radar Live Radar 7 Day Forecast National Northeast Midwest Northwest Southeast Southwest