EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As is the case in many major snowstorms, Route 141 (Mountain Road) in Easthampton is closed.

Drivers hoping to travel between Easthampton and Holyoke will either have to take East Street to Route 5 or Park Street/Line Street/County Road to Southampton.

Easthampton Police say that Mountain Road will remain closed until further notice.

