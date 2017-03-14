MassDOT operating 4,000 pieces of equipment for storm

BOSTON (WWLP) – Just a few days ago, it seemed like spring on the Boston Common, but the state never put away their snow plows in preparation for a storm like this.

The hum of snow plow engines fills the Boston Common as crews work to clear snow from the walking paths. The state deployed about 4,000 pieces of equipment, including snow plows, across Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker is urging drivers to stay off the roads and work from home. If you must drive, keep a safe distance away from the plows and emergency vehicles.

22News spoke with one snow plow driver who has been clearing the roads for more than 20 years. He said that in storms like this, visibility can become worse for drivers quite quickly.

“Right now it’s pretty light and it’s a little wet heavy snow but probably in another hour or two it’ll probably come down a little heavier and be a little harder and if it rains on top of it, it’s going to be worse,” Lamont Nesbitt of Boston Parks and Recreation said.

In storms like this, the snow can turn into ice; a much bigger problem that crews could have to deal with it.