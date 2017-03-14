Man’s body found in submerged car near Newport News marina

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found inside of a car that was found Tuesday morning near Deep Creek Landing Marina in Newport News.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard confirmed that a body was found inside the car.

A retired Newport News police sergeant and his adult son spotted the car, a red Toyota Prius, in the water Tuesday morning and called 911 around 7:30 a.m. A Newport News Fire Department dive team found the body of a black man in the back seat of the car.

Police said Tuesday there were no apparent signs of trauma on the man’s body.

“The first thing we’re going to do is figure out what happened,” Maynard said. “It’s a lot of questions at this point. Hopefully we can get answers pretty quick.”

It was not immediately clear Tuesday how the car got to part of the water where it was found. A worker on scene told 10 On Your Side it was very odd to find the body in the back seat and not the front seat.

Images from the scene showed that the car’s back window was broken.

The man found has not yet been identified by police. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.