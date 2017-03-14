Impending nor’easter forces brief delay in Hernandez trial

FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke in Boston. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Hernandez. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — An impending nor’easter is forcing a brief delay in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says testimony will be suspended Tuesday due to the weather and the trial will resume Wednesday.

Forecasters say the nor’easter could bring about two feet of snow and high winds to the central part of the state.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot the two men in 2012 after a brief encounter at a Boston nightclub where one of the men bumped into Hernandez, causing him to spill his drink.

Hernandez’s lawyer says the real killer wasn’t Hernandez, but rather the government’s star witness.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

