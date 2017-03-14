Heavy snow falling in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WTEN-WWLP) – The snow is coming down hard across western Massachusetts, in both the Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires. In Pittsfield, the snow has been falling constantly all morning.

Pittsfield’s Department of General Services has all seven of its trucks out on the road. That is combined with MassDOT trucks that handle state highways, and numerous private plow crews that are also working throughout the area.

Governor Charlie Baker is urging Massachusetts residents to stay off the roads if they can.

