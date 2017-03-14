Heavy snow falling in Pittsfield

By Published: Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WTEN-WWLP) – The snow is coming down hard across western Massachusetts, in both the Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires. In Pittsfield, the snow has been falling constantly all morning.

Pittsfield’s Department of General Services has all seven of its trucks out on the road. That is combined with MassDOT trucks that handle state highways, and numerous private plow crews that are also working throughout the area.

Governor Charlie Baker is urging Massachusetts residents to stay off the roads if they can.

Storm Coverage

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s