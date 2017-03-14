Greenfield DPW hard at work to clear streets

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Like the rest of western Massachusetts, Franklin County was hit with a lot of snow on Tuesday. It has been coming down all day, making driving difficult. The roads are still covered with snow, so if you have to get somewhere, you need to drive slowly to stay safe.

Greenfield DPW Director Doug Ouellete told 22News that it was difficult for his plows to keep up with the rapidly accumulating snow Tuesday. They are focused on keeping the main and secondary roads, such as Main Street and High Street, accessible. About a foot of snow has fallen in Greenfield, and the same is true for much of Franklin County, with Charlemont, Erving, Conway, and Rowe all with 12” of snow or more.

Ouellette said that they’re hoping the snowfall slows down soon, so they will be able to get most of it cleared by nighttime. He expects to have downtown and its parking lots cleared by midnight, and the roads ready in time for the morning commute.