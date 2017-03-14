Governor Baker providing winter storm update

The governor will be joined by transportation and public safety officials

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning regarding the winter storm.

The governor urged the public Monday to stay off the roads Tuesday and to work from home if possible. He also announced state offices would be closed Tuesday for non-emergency, executive branch employees.

Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack, public safety and transportation officials are all expected to provide updates during the news conference.

 

