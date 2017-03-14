Get screened for colorectal cancer!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common cancer in both men and women. 30% of adults over 50 have still not been screened. It’s one of the few cancers where screening leads to a reduction in the development of cancer if caught early enough. Since March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Paul Farkas, the Clinical Service Leader of Gastroenterology for Mercy Medical Center, a part of Trinity Health New England told us who should be screened.

