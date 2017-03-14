Ex-Speaker DiMasi looking to seek probation conditions

BOSTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts House speaker Salvatore DiMasi is asking a judge to ease his probation conditions months after he was freed from prison under a compassionate release program.

The 71-year-old DiMasi was freed in November after spending five years behind bars on a public corruption charge. He battled throat and prostate cancer in prison.

He was confined to his home except for medical appointments and church.

The Boston Globe reports that DiMasi’s lawyers want a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

That would allow him the flexibility to attend more hospital and therapy visits and to participate in more exercise programs for cancer patients at the YMCA.

The Democrat was convicted in 2011 of steering state contracts to a software firm in exchange for $65,000 funneled through his private law firm.

