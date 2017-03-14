Dr. Phil – “‘My beautiful daughter needs rehab now'”

Is Kristen ready to get help?

WWLP 22News Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Terese says her 32-year-old daughter, Kristen, is an alcoholic who drinks straight vodka hidden in water bottles and stays drunk for six to seven weeks straight.

Terese says her daughter has gotten five DUIs and has been found by police on different occasions, passed out on the street, lying unconscious in a mall parking lot, and passed out drunk outside her apartment.

Kristen admits she has a problem with alcohol but says she drinks because she likes it and it makes her feel empowered.

Is Kristen ready to get help? Find out what happens when it’s time for Kristen to finally sit down to talk to Dr. Phil.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s