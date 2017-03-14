Dr. Phil – “‘My beautiful daughter needs rehab now'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Terese says her 32-year-old daughter, Kristen, is an alcoholic who drinks straight vodka hidden in water bottles and stays drunk for six to seven weeks straight.

Terese says her daughter has gotten five DUIs and has been found by police on different occasions, passed out on the street, lying unconscious in a mall parking lot, and passed out drunk outside her apartment.

Kristen admits she has a problem with alcohol but says she drinks because she likes it and it makes her feel empowered.

Is Kristen ready to get help? Find out what happens when it’s time for Kristen to finally sit down to talk to Dr. Phil.

