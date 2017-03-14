“Don’t crowd the plows”: Driving near plows in snowstorms

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Tuesday’s nor’easter dumped more than a foot of snow across western Massachusetts, making this the biggest storm this winter.

Despite all the warnings, many residents were unprepared.

“I didn’t expect it,” said Maksim Chukhnov of Greenfield. “I didn’t get ready, so i needed gas for my snowblower, I don’t want to shovel.”

If you were out driving Tuesday, you most likely shared the snow-covered roads with the plows. The Greenfield DPW had 26 plows out, working to trying to keep up with the accumulating snow. They focused on clearing the main and secondary roads, including Main Street, High Street, and Silver and Federal Streets. You have to keep your distance.

“You don’t want to crowd the plow, they are just trying to clean the roads for you if you’re trying to get past them you’re just asking for an accident,” said Anthony Freeman of Northfield.

Driving in a snowstorm is not easy, so if you’re out on the roads be careful, and if you run into a plow be sure to give them enough space to do their job.

“We don’t travel very fast we try to keep it around 25 mph, but we have had accidents where people have slid in to the back of our vehicles,” said Greenfield DPW Director, Don Ouellete.

Ouellete urges you to go slow near the plows in a snowstorm, and keep a “light foot” on your brakes. And if you can, keep the driving to a minimum.

Ouellette said if you’re too close to the plow, you might not be able to stop in time if they slow down to avoid something in the road.