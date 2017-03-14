Despite winter storm, supermarket still open

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many businesses are closed for the day on Tuesday, as a major winter storm continues to move through western Massachusetts, but there are still some services are still available.

The Big Y store on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield is open for business, and quite a few people have been venturing out to pick up last-minute supplies.

The folks at the Big Y told 22News that they wanted to make sure that essential workers and other people in need of food are able to do shopping if they need it. Store management did not require their employees to come in for work, telling workers that they could come in only if they felt safe in doing so.

“For anyone that doesn’t want to work, we encouraged them to stay home today. We told them to use their best judgement if they shouldn’t come in than don’t. So we have a skeleton crew now but enough to take care of the essential things,” Store Director Mike Messer said.

Messer told 22News that they brought in extra product ahead of this storm, and that includes milk and bread in case you forgot those essentials.