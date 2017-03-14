Deadly police chase crash suspect was driving mom’s car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The teenaged boy who police say led them on a chase that ended in a deadly crash does not have a driver’s license and was behind the wheel of his mother’s car, records show.

Alejandro Torrez, 16, was seriously injured Saturday night in the crash that killed two people. Torres’ cousin, 15-year-old David Torrez, was a passenger in the suspect car and 21-year-old Tara Oskam was driving the other vehicle involved in the wreck. Both died at the scene.

Authorities are on scene of a crash near the intersection of Broadmoor Avenue SE and 52nd Street in Kentwood on March 11, 2017.Michigan State Police say a trooper tried to pull Torrez over for speeding on US-131 around 10:15 p.m. when he took off. Police pursued him, and the chase lasted about five minutes before ending in the deadly wreck at the intersection of 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood.

In March, April and May 2016, Grand Rapids police caught and cited Torrez for driving without a license. In at least one of the cases, he was arrested. In the May case, he was driving the same 2005 Chrysler 300 sedan police say he was driving in Saturday’s crash. State records show the vehicle is registered to Torrez’ mother, Maria Cerda.Michigan Secretary of State records show that Torrez has never had a driver’s license but had been caught driving three times previously.

Torrez faced charges in two criminal investigations in 2015. In one case, police said he received and concealed a stolen car and jewelry. In the other case, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon — a brass knuckle/knife combination, juvenile court records showed.

Records were not clear as to what sanctions he faced for the driving violations. He was placed on probation and ordered to pay fines as part of the disposition following the other criminal cases.

Monday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office had not yet filed charges against Torrez, who remained in the hospital in stable condition.

Some of the Torrez family had agreed to an interview with 24 Hour News 8 Monday afternoon, but backed out citing the advice of legal counsel. 24 Hour News 8’s attempts Monday to reach Alejandro Torrez’s mother and father were not successful.